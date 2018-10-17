Canada legalizes recreational marijuana

(CNN/RNN) – Recreational marijuana is now legal throughout Canada.
As of midnight, adults 18 and older will be allowed to carry and share up to 30 grams of legal marijuana in public.
Adults can also cultivate up to four plants in their households and make products for personal use.
The America’s northern neighbor is the second country, after Uruguay, to legalize and regulate pot. Canada is also the first G-7 nation - Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – to make this move.
Canadian officials, including prime minister Justin Trudeau, have said that legal marijuana will reduce related crimes and keep profits away from crime organizations.
Canada also sees a financial opportunity in pot.
"The way Starbucks is sort of dominating the coffee business throughout North America, the retailers want to do the same kind of thing in the cannabis space," said Kyle Murray with the University of Alberta School of Business.
Retailers feel they’re ready to supply the growing pot market.
"We're going to have to keep opening stores,” said Fire and Flower owner Trevor Fencott. “So, as soon as we finish the first batch, we're going to move onto the second and the third and the fourth.”
The Canadian marijuana industry is going into this blindly, it’s been taking its cues from south of the border, where nine U.S. states and the District of Columbia already allow recreational pot use. Thirty states permit medical marijuana.
"I think that we have enough information now, certainly from other jurisdictions that have legalized, like Colorado or Washington where the demographics are fairly similar, that we have some confidence that this is going to translate," Fencott said.
The U.S. marijuana industry brought in $10 billion last year, according to BDS Analytics.
Copyright 2018 CNN and Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.