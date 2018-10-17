Boil advisory issued for parts of Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WECT) - A boil advisory has been issued for some Brunswick County Public Utilities water customers in Boiling Spring Lakes.
Officials with BCPU said due to a main line break caused by contractors doing storm clean up, customers on East Boiling Springs Road and all connecting roads off East Boiling Springs Drive on both sides between North Lake Dr. and the dam have experienced loss of water pressure.
Periods of low pressure in the water system increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria.
Customers are encouraged to boil all water used for human consumption for at least one minute or use bottled water until the advisory is rescinded.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.