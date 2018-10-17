State attorney general visits Wilmington; files suits against hurricane price gougers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein is speaking in Wilmington on Wednesday afternoon to warn people about scams and price gouging in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Stein will be joined by District Attorney Ben David and other local officials at the Harrelson Center Courtyard.
According to a news release, Stein is filing two price gouging lawsuits involving tree removal in the Wilmington area after Hurricane Florence.
In the first suit, two Kentucky-based tree cutting services — Action Tree Pros and Premier Landscaping and Lawn Care — are accused of charging excessive prices for tree removal services, including $29,500 to remove one tree.
The other suit alleges that Scotts Tree Service, an Ohio company, charged homeowners an excessive amount for tree removal, added inflated prices to a previously signed statement of work and sent a falsified estimate to a debt collection agency.
Goldberg & Donovan Inc., the debt collection company, is named as a co-defendant in the suit. It does not have a permit to collect debts in North Carolina and is alleged to have harrassed the homeowner.
In both cases, Stein is seeking temporary, preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against the defendants along with restitution for the victims, civil penalties, attorney fees and other relief.
As southeastern North Carolina recovers and rebuilds after Hurricane Florence, there are laws to prevent businesses from taking advantage of people in need.
A few weeks ago, Stein’s office filed a lawsuit against a tree removal service for price gouging. The company is accused of charging three times the initially provided amount for tree removal services.
Stein encourages consumers to contact his office if you believe you’re a victim of price gouging. There are several options to do so. You can file an online complaint at NCDOJ.gov/gouging or you can call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. Consumers can also call the Attorney General’s office to get advice on businesses following the storm.
