Swimming advisory issued for portion of Topsail Island

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A swimming advisory has been issued for part of Topsail Island after water quality testing showed “levels of bacteria exceeding the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality swimming standards,” state officials announced Tuesday.
The advisory has been issued for public access #S-1 at the end of Shorelone Drive.
An advisory also was issued for public beach access NTB 41 off New River Inlet Road in North Topsail Beach.
“Test results of water samples taken (Monday) indicate levels that exceed the state and federal action levels of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for Tier 1 high-usage sites,” the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality stated in a release. “State officials posted signs at these sites to notify the public of the risks of swimming in these areas. State officials will collect water samples from these sites again (Tuesday) and will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.”
Officials said people swimming or playing in water with bacteria levels higher than the EPA standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness or skin infections.