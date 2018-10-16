Swimming advisory issued for portion of Topsail Island

“Test results of water samples taken (Monday) indicate levels that exceed the state and federal action levels of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters for Tier 1 high-usage sites,” the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality stated in a release. “State officials posted signs at these sites to notify the public of the risks of swimming in these areas. State officials will collect water samples from these sites again (Tuesday) and will remove the signs and notify the public again when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.”