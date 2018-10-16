Sunset Beach police ask for help finding missing woman

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the department, Jacklyn Marie Guy was last seen on Great Egret Circle in the Sandpiper Bay Golf & Country Club.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black yoga pants, and grey shoes with lime green accents.
Police believe Guy may be in the Myrtle Beach area.
If you know of her whereabouts, please contact Sunset Beach Police at 910-579-6297.
