Road project to improve safety and traffic flow on Eastwood Rd.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Crews will begin work this week to improve the look and function of Eastwood Road between Bretonshire Road and Cavalier Drive.
The voter-approved project will increase safety and improve traffic flow by limiting left turns and ease traffic flow without widening the road.
There will be a new landscaped median between Bretonshire Road and Cavalier Drive when the project is complete next summer, in addition to a new traffic signal at Autumn Hall Drive, intersection improvements at Rogersville Road, and a new roundabout on Rogersville Road, where it will connect with Autumn Hall.
Once areas are cleared adjacent to the road, crews will work primarily at night to minimize traffic disruption.
