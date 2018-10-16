Pender County Schools to get nearly $6 million to help with Florence damage

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pender County Schools will receive nearly $6 million in emergency capital funding from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
State Superintendent Mark Johnson announced Tuesday that the department was disbursing $60 million in emergency funding to public schools damaged by Hurricane Florence.
Along with $25 million from the N.C. Education Lottery fund, $35 million was appropriated by the General Assembly on Monday.
“I am pleased that the legislature and the governor agreed on the funds so quickly,” Johnson said. “We know the need is great, and we are wasting no time getting these funds to the schools that need them.”
Pender County will receive $5,985,915. Onslow County Schools will get $10,563,380 while Robeson County Schools will receive $1,408,451. Craven County Schools and Duplin County Schools both will receive $3,521,127.
