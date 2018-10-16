Pender Co. commissioners hear from residents still struggling after hurricane

“Every day I drive by the piles (of debris) and say, 'That’s my living room. That’s my baby’s toys.' The clothes, it’s all sitting there," said Pender County resident Lauren Hickey. "It’s not just my stuff out there. I see other people that have remodeled their homes recently. On Saturday, I drove by this woman on the porch and I want to pull in her driveway and give her a hug because she’s going through the same thing I am. She just got that beautiful porch out there and they would sit out there every morning. It’s just devastating to see the community come apart that way.”