Oak Island police chief resigns, former chief appointed to interim role

Ingram served as Chief of Police from 2002-2004 and is now back in an interim role as chief, according to Mayor Pro Tempore Lamon Scott. Ingram replaces Greg Jordan, who resigned last week, according to Scott. No further information was immediately available regarding Jordan’s departure. As late as Monday afternoon, Jordan’s name remained on the website as the head of the police department. His picture is still on the website next to a section called “Message from the Chief.” According to a news release, Ingram was sworn in last Friday.