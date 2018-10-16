Oak Island police chief resigns, former chief appointed to interim role

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - Former Oak Island Police Chief Wilburn “Speedy” Ingram is back in a familiar role.
Ingram served as Chief of Police from 2002-2004 and is now back in an interim role as chief, according to Mayor Pro Tempore Lamon Scott. Ingram replaces Greg Jordan, who resigned last week, according to Scott. No further information was immediately available regarding Jordan’s departure. As late as Monday afternoon, Jordan’s name remained on the website as the head of the police department. His picture is still on the website next to a section called “Message from the Chief.” According to a news release, Ingram was sworn in last Friday.
Jordan was Chief of Police for the town from 2016 until last week. Jordan started with the Long Beach Police Department in 1991, before serving both Long Beach and Oak Island in several positions. He was promoted to Major/Assistant Chief in 2007, before becoming Chief in 2016.
A message was left with Interim Chief Ingram, who was not immediately available for comment. Ingram has been in law enforcement since 1974 and once served as the Chief of Police in Coats, North Carolina.
“I’m glad to be back with the Town,” Ingram stated in a news release. “I’ll work with officers to increase our presence in the community. I look forward to working with the Oak Island community again.”
