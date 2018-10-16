NEWS NOW: Wilmington hotels could open for hurricane survivors

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Four Wilmington hotels targeted by the District Attorney’s Office and the city for illegal activities happening at their establishments may open their doors to hurricane survivors.
On News Now at 4:30 p.m., WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski will discuss the hotel room rentals with reporter Emily Featherston, who is covering Tuesday’s city council meeting where the issue will be discussed.
Click here to watch News Now or see it in the video at the top of this story.
Ashlea will also have a report on filling out Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms, a polio-like virus spreading in the United States, Lady Gaga getting engaged and more.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.