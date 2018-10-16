NC equine donors move resources to Florida leaving donation organization in dire straits

“We totally understand that a lot of donors are needed more in Florida, they did get hit as well and obviously, that is a current crisis,” Witkowski said. “But I think that people forget that we’re serving a rural area. In Florida it’s a much more vacation population, where here we have rural farmers who are hit who are sleeping in tents with their cows. So our need is going to extend for the next two to three months and we’re really trying to support those who’ve lost everything, lost their homes, and have significant financial damages.”