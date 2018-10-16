NC equine donors move resources to Florida leaving donation organization in dire straits

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence left people in our area without any supplies for themselves but also without supplies for their pets.
A Pender County woman, Jennifer Witkowski, saw the need for pet supplies in Southeastern, NC and opened a distribution center in New Hanover County called Eastern NC Equine Emergency Assistance where people can get pet supplies.
“We popped up this organization under ‘Our Heroes’ just because we wanted to make sure that the products and the money got to the people that we knew and the people that it was supposed to go to and intended to be for in the first place,” Witkowski said.
At first they were just collecting and giving out horse supplies but Witkowski soon realized there was a need for all pet supplies.
“It just started out with horse product and then people said, ‘Oh, I have a dog, I have a cat, I have goats, I have chickens,’” Witkowski said. “So it’s essentially stemmed all livestock including cow, pigs, goats, everything. And then some cat and dog food as well.”
Witkowski received a call from Samira Davis who offered to let her use an old 30,000 square foot warehouse to set up a donation center in.
For a while the NC Department of Agriculture was aiding with Witkowski’s organization but after just over a week they stopped giving assistance.
“Department of agriculture did partner with us the first week and a half,” Witkowski said. “But the role of Department of Ag is really more of an emergency basis. So as soon as the storm was done and over with, they closed up shop.”
Luckily some donors stepped in and provided donations for Witkowski’s donation center.
“We had some great angel donors,” Witkowski said. “We had most of the major horse food corporations pop up and give us some assistance. We had an amazing angel donor who wants to remain anonymous who was the saving grace of this project who got us probably over half of our product the first three weeks.”
Since Hurricane Michael however, many of the organizations donors have pulled out to head to Florida to help out there.
“Unfortunately there’s a greater need in Florida right now so a lot of products are getting diverted down there,” Witkowski said, “So we are, I don’t think desperate is a strong enough word at this point in really needing some financial donations to keep it going for the next two to three weeks even.”
This has left Easter NC Equine Emergency Assistance frantically searching for donors to help keep their donation center up and running.
“Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Well do people really need it,’” Witkowski said. “We went through a full semi truck of hay which is 500 bales in three days. We went through 12 pallets of horse food on Saturday alone. So a lot of people are trying to make the decision of, ‘Do I feed my family or do I feed my animal at this point?”
Witkowski says she understands that a lot of the donors are needed in Florida however the struggle to recover is just as hard in rural parts of Southeastern, NC.
“We totally understand that a lot of donors are needed more in Florida, they did get hit as well and obviously, that is a current crisis,” Witkowski said. “But I think that people forget that we’re serving a rural area. In Florida it’s a much more vacation population, where here we have rural farmers who are hit who are sleeping in tents with their cows. So our need is going to extend for the next two to three months and we’re really trying to support those who’ve lost everything, lost their homes, and have significant financial damages.”
The organization is starting a fundraiser to try to get more donations. It will be on their Facebook page.
If you want to donate product goods you can email them at easternnceeaa@gmail.com
“We’re understanding that it’s going to be a homegrown effort,” Witkowski said. “It’s going to be Wilmington and the surrounding counties and the state of North Carolina that really is the one to pull this off. We know that there’s no state or federal funding that’s going to come to our rescue. There’s no white knight. It’s going to have to be our community that steps up.”
