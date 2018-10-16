Man accused of wielding knife during robbery

October 16, 2018 at 11:01 AM EST - Updated October 16 at 11:02 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Charlotte man is accused of robbing a man at knifepoint in Brunswick County early Tuesday morning.

Jacob Leon Case was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He also is facing two charges of failure to appear on a misdemeanor in Mecklenburg County.

According to the arrest warrant and incident report, Case allegedly robbed a Whiteville man of $300 while armed with a knife shortly before 1 a.m. on Ash-Little River Road in Ash.

