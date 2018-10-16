Grab a buddy and walk for a more inclusive community

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Buddy Walk promotes the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.
The National Down Syndrome Society holds walks across the country during October, which is Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
In Wilmington, the Cape Fear Buddy walk will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.
Tina Ivins, who has a daughter with Down syndrome, is the President of Coastal BUDS, an organization that promotes acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.
To learn more about the event and the organization, email cfbuddywalk@gmail.com or call 910-742-5204.
You can also click here for more details on the walk.
