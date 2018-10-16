The First Tee of Greater Wilmington holds benefit golf tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The First Tee of Greater Wilmington held its sixth annual Future Generations Benefit Golf Tournament on Monday at Porters Neck Plantation and Country Club.
Because of damage to the course caused by Hurricane Florence, First Tee wasn’t sure it would be able have the event. “The folks at Porters Neck did a great job getting the course ready,” said Randy Hofer, executive director of The First Tee of Greater Wilmington. “The golfers said the course was in great shape.”
Money raised helps fund The First Tee of Greater Wilmington and future projects.
“We are still looking for our clubhouse that will be a temporary space that will take our children inside during bad weather and in the heat,” said Hofer. “That is slated in the spring. … Looking forward to seeing that happen.”
