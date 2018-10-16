Fall temps return late week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - I hope you are having a terrific Tuesday! Still a bit warm and muggy outdoors. A mix of sun and clouds for the next couple days with a slight chance of a shower or storm as a cold front moves through the area. But behind it dry and fall like temps will FINALLY be back!
TUESDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds through the evening and overnight with temps around 70. Chance for an isolated shower or storm around 30 to 40%. Some storms could produce some heavy rain and even a few rumbles of thunder so watch out for puddles on the roadways!
LONG-RANGE FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Expect daily highs in the 70s to near 80 Wednesday, 60s to at most 70s Thursday and Friday, 70s Saturday, and 60s Sunday. Notice those dips Thursday and Sunday! Morning lows should mainly be in the 50s but some 40s could mix - especially Friday and Monday mornings.
LONG-RANGE FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: Tuesday’s 30 to 40% shower / storm odds will carry into a portion of Tuesday night and Wednesday, but rain chances ought to quickly trend to near 0% for Thursday and Friday. Weekend chances: 40% Saturday and Saturday night, 10% Sunday.
TROPICS UPDATE: New tropical storm development is possible in the far western Caribbean Sea, near Belize and Honduras, Tuesday or Wednesday. Should such development occur, the storm would get the name Oscar. There appear to be no Carolina threats for the rest of the week or the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.