Don’t miss out on money for college

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - College Application Week is Oct. 15 through 19.
During this week, volunteers visit high schools throughout North Carolina to help students complete the Free Application for Student Aid (FAFSA).
The form is required for students to determine their eligibility for federal and state financial aid for college.
For the first time this year, students can complete the form on a mobile app.
College hopefuls are also encouraged to establish residency in the state through NC’s Residency Determination Service (RDS).
April Query, from the College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC), urged parents to sit down with their children and fill out the form, which gives applicants access to money designed to help ease the financial burden of students going to a college or university.
Query said parents and college hopefuls should know that many colleges and universities in North Carolina are waiving their application fees. In response to Hurricanes Michael and Florence, CFNC is extending these waivers until Nov. 16 for hurricane-impacted counties. These are the 31 hurricane affected counties eligible for the extension: https://nccountdowntocollege.org/hurricane/
CFNC helps students and their parents plan, apply and pay for college. The organization can also help parents and students with questions about FAFSA.
To get help completing the FAFSA and RDS, click here.
