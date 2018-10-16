Disaster Recover Center in Pender Co. relocates

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The disaster recovery center in Pender County is relocating at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.
The center’s new location will be at the Pender County Agricultural Building Auditorium located ta 801 S. Walker St. in Burgaw.
Representatives from the state, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the recovery center to explain assistance programs and help connect people with resources that best match their needs.
Officials say that homeowners, renters and business owners should register for disaster assistance before going to a recovery center.
You can register by going to DisasterAssistance.com, using the FEMA mobile app or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. seven days a week.
