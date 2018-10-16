Community Classroom: Leland teacher wants aprons, coffee carts for students

LELAND, NC (WECT) - This week’s Community Classroom features Mrs. Spivey’s project called Rise, Grind and Grow.
Mrs. Spivey is a teacher at Leland Middle School. Through Donors Choose, the 6th grade instructor is hoping to prepare her students to become future entrepreneurs.
“Help me give my students the experience of running their own business with their own aprons and everything,” Mrs. Spivey says. “We need a cart to transport all of our coffee supplies. This includes creamers, sugars, thermoses and napkins.”
Thanks to a generous donation of $100 from the sponsor of the WECT Community Classroom, Mrs. Spivey only needs $274 to completely fund her project.
If you would like to donate to Mrs. Spivey’s project, click here. According to the Donors Choose website, Mrs. Spivey will only receive her materials if this project is fully funded by Feb. 12, 2019.
