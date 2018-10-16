BCSO: Bolivia man wanted in shooting

Patrick Noah Mitchell
October 16, 2018 at 4:36 AM EST - Updated October 16 at 4:58 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Bolivia man is wanted in connection to a shooting that took place Monday evening, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Patrick Noah Mitchell, 23, was involved in an incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Monday on Adelaide Drive in Bolivia.

The post states the charges include discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/moving vehicle.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911 immediately.

