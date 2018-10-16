BB&T announces plans for new $20 million Whiteville facility

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - BB&T officials announced plans to build a new 100,000-square-foot facility in downtown Whiteville that will consolidate the company’s operations in the city.
The announcement was made during a Tuesday morning news conference held at the corner of West Columbus and South Lee streets, which is the site of the proposed building.
BB&T’s Southeast Regional Manager Phil Marion said they chose this spot because the company has roots in Whiteville and it will have a positive impact on the area in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
The $20 million facility will house approximately 500 BB&T associates who currently work in nine locations throughout Whiteville. The new building will also contain the company’s Client Care Center.
BB&T also announced that the company will donate $1 million in grants to community colleges in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson, and Sampson counties for workforce preparedness training for students.
The money will be used to hire instructors and provide a curriculum to train and prepare students for business and communications-related jobs.
WECT’s Kailey Tracy was at the Tuesday morning news conference and will have more during tonight’s newscasts.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.