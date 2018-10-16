Ashley High School football getting ready for daunting schedule

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Friday’s 42-7 loss to Hoggard was the start of a busy stretch for the Ashley High School football team. The Screaming Eagles are scheduled to play three games in eight days.
“The preparation starts with the basics,” said Ashley coach Jeff Turner about playing West Brunswick on Tuesday. “We know how they line up and our kids are good enough that we have a template that when people line up in ways that we are able to do that.”
After playing West Brunswick on Tuesday, Ashley faces New Hanover on Saturday.
Three games in eight days is physically challenging for the players, but it can be more of a mental overload.
“It’s difficult,” said senior Cade Jones. “You have to watch film on three different teams on eight different days. You switch up your offense and defense depending on what’s going on with the other team. So, it’s difficult, but the coaches are getting us ready for it.”
Ashley is not the only high school team playing three games so close together. It’s the same for every team in the Mideastern Conference as they make up games postponed because of Hurricane Florence.
“We have to have the best attitude and get healthy and prepare and deal with it,” Turner said of the schedule, “because no one is going to change it for us.”
The schedule will test the Eagles’ depth, but senior lineman James Nixon said he believes they are ready.
“I love playing,” said Nixon. “I don’t want to get out of the game. With the players we have, everyone is ready. Our second and third string are ready to play. Even with our depth, everyone is focused in, and if their number is called, they are ready.”
