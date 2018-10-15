With newfound riches, lottery winners have done some weird stuff

(RNN) – What would you do if you won the lottery and were suddenly millions of dollars richer? What would you buy first?
A house? A car? Pay off debts? All reasonable, sensible options.
But how about building your own water park?
That’s what John and Linda Kutey did in New York after their $28.7 million lottery hit, donating $200,000 toward the building of a spray park in Green Island.
Bob Erb of British Columbia, meanwhile, used some of his $25 million Canadian Lotto Max jackpot to help champion the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana.
Not frivolous enough for you? Well, then there’s Jay Vargas.
Vargas, of South Carolina, won more than $35 million when he was just 19. He used part of that windfall to finance a raunchy pro wrestling sketch comedy show called Wrestlicious TakeDown.
Perhaps somewhat predictably, it didn’t catch on, and was canceled after one season.
If you’re playing Tuesday’s $654 million Mega Millions jackpot and day dreaming about what you’d do with your newfound wealth, Vargas has a word of caution.
“If I had to do it all over again, I would recommend people just sit on it for a year,” he told CBS News in 2016. “Really decide what they want to do with it.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.