Warm temps delaying appearance of fall colors

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - We’ve had our first real taste of fall this last weekend, which has left many eagerly awaiting the arrival of beautiful fall colors in their own backyard.
In 2018, the process has been later than usual. This is due, in large part, to warmer than average temperatures. Several other factors must also be considered, including elevation, sun exposure and soil.
Some places in the mountainous areas of western North Carolina are already experiencing some sporadic changes with many elevations greater than 5,000 or 6,000 feet at or near peak. Through the middle of the month, elevations of 3,000 - 5,000 feet should begin to see some sporadic changes. Many places at or near peak will be in the higher of those elevations, Especially given the cooler temperatures in these areas.
By the end of October: Elevations of 1,000 – 3,000 feet should begin to see some changing. Including areas of the Piedmont, and the Triad. Additional areas of the mountains are likely to be at or near peak by this time, if not past peak. At this point very minimal changes, if any, are expected in the Lower Cape Fear Region.
Early November is likely the time many spots in the Inner Coastal Plains will see notable changes. Some minimal to partial changes are likely by this time for the Lower Cape Fear Region. By mid-November, These spots will be entrenched in near or peak change.
The forecast is always subject to change, but given cooler temperatures forecast for the coming weeks, this should kick start a more rapid change in the foliage as the season progresses.
