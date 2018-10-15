UNCW students displaced by hurricane move into new accommodations

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW students are settling into their new room assignments some 30 minutes from campus after some were forced to move out of University Apartments.
School officials announced Friday that University Apartments would be closed “indefinitely” due to damage from Hurricane Florence. Around 400 displaced students were assigned to hotels, off-campus apartments, or an on-campus space. University officials even converted some on-campus lounges in dorms into rooms.
The hotels include Golden Sands in Carolina Beach and the Fairfield Inn in Wilmington. Students started moving their things out of University Apartments over the weekend, and have until Oct. 23 to complete their move.
They also have the option to cancel their housing contracts if they choose to find housing on their own and will get a prorated refund. The same goes for meal plans.
University officials said in a Facebook post they “exhausted every possibility for long-term blocks of hotel rooms and apartments” within an hour of UNCW. They said space has been limited due to post-storm contractors and displaced residents needing housing as well.
Freshman Laura Keel moved into the Golden Sands in Carolina Beach on Saturday. It’s about 30 minutes from campus. A shuttle comes once an hour and brings students to and from campus.
Keel said she knows the university is doing the best it can, but feels like she was forced from her home.
“I get that the hurricane was unpredictable and the damage is unpredictable and the university had no way of knowing what was going to happen, but given that we’re at the beach I would’ve hoped that they would’ve had a better planning system for these kind of events," Keel said. “But they did their best and they’re continuing to do their best by me.”
The manager at Golden Sands wants parents and students to know the hotel has someone on call 24/7 and safety is her No. 1 priority.
“Me being a mother of two girls, I can imagine how they feel," Jean Gooden said, referring to students' parents. “I would be panic stricken knowing my 18-year-old was staying down here, but we have always pushed ourselves as family oriented here anyways and we’re just trying to assure them that we are.”
University officials posted a FAQ to answer students' and parents' questions. They also said to email florence@uncw.com with questions.
