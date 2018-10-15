Teen accused of robbing, killing missing man found dead in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - An 18-year-old is accused of robbing and killing a Robeson County man whose body was found near the Columbus-Bladen County line in the midst of Hurricane Florence.
According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, William Dewayne Simmons of Evergreen was taken into custody Thursday, Oct. 11 and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the death of Carlos David Alfonso Jr., 21, of Orrum.
On Sept. 16, Alfonso’s body was found in the 8900 block of Joe Brown Highway North in Chadbourn near the border with Bladen County.
Alfonso was reported missing on Sept. 13 after he was last seen at the Sun Do gas station on Old Boardman Road in Evergreen.
According to officials, he went to the store with a friend who told investigators that Alfonso saw someone he knew and would catch a ride home with them. Alfonso also left his cell phone — which was later returned — in the friend’s car.
Simmons was given a $50,000 bond for the armed robbery charge, but is being held under no bond for the murder charge.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.