Some DMV fees waived for those affected by Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - People living in 28 North Carolina counties will get a financial break on some services provided by the state Division of Motor Vehicles.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday he signed an executive order waiving fees for certain driver and vehicle services for residents living in counties designated as disaster areas after Hurricane Florence.
Fees, late penalties and interest will be waived for these services:
- Duplicate driver license
- New or duplicate ID card
- Duplicate or corrected vehicle title
- Replacement license plate or sticker
- Duplicate registration card
- Limited registration plates and registration renewals that expired on or after Aug. 31
Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover and Pender counties are among the 28 counties listed. Refunds will be issued to residents from these areas who paid these DMV fees on or after Sept. 14.
Click here for more information.
