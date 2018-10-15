NEWS NOW: Treasurer talks about state healthcare plan’s reimbursement effort

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Treasurer Dale Folwell will join WECT’s Brad Myers on News Now at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the state health plan, which insures 727,000 public workers whose claims are paid mostly by taxpayers.
Folwell plans on paying doctors and hospitals a set percentage above Medicare for their services in the interest of transparency in pricing. Family and rural doctors will be paid more under this strategy while some specialists, who Folwell says are charging more than 900 percent of what Medicare pays, will get less.
