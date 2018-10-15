New temporary debris drop-off location opens in Rocky Point

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - Residents needing to dispose of vegetative debris in Pender County can drop it off at 8022 NC Highway 210 beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 15.
The temporary site, located next to Desperado Horse Farm, will be open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Only storm-related vegetative debris, like trees limbs and branches, will be accepted at the site and residents have to bring an I.D.
“With the abundance of debris generated from Hurricane Florence, the new site will allow residents who live along dirt roads or in a gated community to properly dispose of their debris,” said Tom Collins, Pender County Emergency Management director.
“The site will be open to Pender County residents who want to haul their own vegetative debris,” said Collins. “No commercially collected debris will be permitted at this site.”
The contractor collecting roadside debris is not permitted to collect debris in gated communities and on dirt roads.
