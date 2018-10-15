New relief distribution centers open in Brunswick County beginning Tuesday

New relief distribution centers open in Brunswick County beginning Tuesday
Hurricane Florence victims will be able to pick up supplies in Brunswick County beginning Tuesday, Oct. 16. (Source: WECT)
October 15, 2018 at 7:11 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 7:13 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WECT) - Three new points of distribution for emergency hurricane relief supplies will be open in Brunswick County beginning Tuesday, Oct. 16.

The following locations will be open at the following dates and times:

TUESDAY, OCT. 16 & THURSDAY, OCT. 18

The Bridge

1180 Mt Pisgah Rd SW,

Supply, NC 28462

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17 & FRIDAY, OCT. 19

Brunswick Baptist Center

1041 Old Ocean HWY.

Rd. 17 Business, Bolivia, NC 28422

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17 & THURSDAY, OCT. 18

St James AME Zion Church

27 Old Town Creek Rd.

Leland, NC 28451

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anyone in need of emergency supplies should come to the distribution sites within this time frame.

You can call the Brunswick Family Assistance office in Shallotte at (910) 754-4766 if you have any questions.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.