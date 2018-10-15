New relief distribution centers open in Brunswick County beginning Tuesday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WECT) - Three new points of distribution for emergency hurricane relief supplies will be open in Brunswick County beginning Tuesday, Oct. 16.
The following locations will be open at the following dates and times:
TUESDAY, OCT. 16 & THURSDAY, OCT. 18
The Bridge
1180 Mt Pisgah Rd SW,
Supply, NC 28462
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17 & FRIDAY, OCT. 19
Brunswick Baptist Center
1041 Old Ocean HWY.
Rd. 17 Business, Bolivia, NC 28422
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 17 & THURSDAY, OCT. 18
St James AME Zion Church
27 Old Town Creek Rd.
Leland, NC 28451
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Anyone in need of emergency supplies should come to the distribution sites within this time frame.
You can call the Brunswick Family Assistance office in Shallotte at (910) 754-4766 if you have any questions.
