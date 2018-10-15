New Hanover Co. opens hurricane recovery coordination office

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County has opened a Hurricane Florence recovery coordination office where decisions will be made about the use of state and federal recovery funds.
According to a county news release, the office located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington is not a resource for individual assistance. It will provide a space for coordination of data, policy development and priority setting for recovery funds and facilitation of communications between state, federal, county and local organizations.
“In recognition of where we are, where we need to be, and to ensure that New Hanover County helps with an effective, long term and resilient recovery, we are redirecting some of our existing talent toward a focus on Florence recovery,” said New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudriet. “The Hurricane Florence Recovery Coordination Office will manage our contract support, help set priorities and direct supplemental resources that come our way.”
In addition to county staff assigned to this office, the county is in the process of selecting a consultant to help with recovery planning. The consultant will help with project development in areas like public assistance, hazard mitigation, community development block grant programs, temporary and direct housing efforts and more.
A consultant should be hired by Nov. 13.
For more information about the recovery office and other community recovery efforts, click here.
Residents can also sign up for recovery updates here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.