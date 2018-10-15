Get in the Halloween spirit with ‘Tales from the Grand Guignol’

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A spooky show will get you in the Halloween spirit.
Tales from the Grand Guignol opens at TheatreNOW this Friday.
The show runs Friday and Saturday nights from Oct. 19 to Nov. 10.
The Grand Guignol was a small theatre in Paris that specialized in horror. The theatre, which opened in the late 1800s, also had vaudeville style comedy and variety acts.
TheatreNOW will bring three of the Grand Guignol tales to stage in its annual Halloween themed dinner show with themed food and drinks.
For tickets, click here.
