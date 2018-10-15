Corn maze up and running despite recent weather

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - One month after Hurricane Florence and one local corn maze is already up and running.
Maze Craze at Galloway Farm in Columbus County opened on October 6 featuring not only the corn maze, but train rides, scavenger hunts, and all kinds of games for the whole family to enjoy this fall.
Florence and summer weather in general has been hard on crops this year.
When Hurricane Matthew hit our coast two years ago, the storm leveled the Galloway’s crops; forcing them to close for two seasons. A storm last fall created some issues, but they were able to open since the fall activity is what brings in a lot of their income.
For hours and pricing for Maze Craze at Galloway Farm, visit their website.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.