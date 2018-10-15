Cooler temps return later this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A marvelous Monday to you! We had that tease of fall weather this past weekend but were back into the above average temps in the 80s for the next several days. However, cooler, more seasonal weather will be behind a cold front which will push out by Thursday bringing those temps back down into the upper 60s and low 70s!
MONDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies this evening. A stray shower possible but a low chance at 10%. A mild evening with lows around 70 degrees which is above average for this time of year so probably not the best evening to have a bonfire quite yet!
YOUR LONGER-RANGE FORECAST: Before the cold front, expect highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. After the front’s passage, cooler 70s and 50s are more likely. Odds for showers and storms will function near 40% Tuesday to Wednesday, 0% Thursday and Friday, and 40% Saturday.
YOUR TROPICS OUTLOOK: No Carolina storm threats are likely to develop this week. October 15 starts the last quarter of Atlantic Hurricane Season. East Coast hurricane landfalls become extremely rare after October 15, but storms like Sandy of 2012 illustrate they are not impossible. Thanks for staying vigilant.
