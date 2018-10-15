Columbus Co. authorities investigating multiple armed robberies on Haynes Lennon Hwy.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating four armed robberies that took place Thursday and Friday, three of which took place on the same stretch of Haynes Lennon Highway.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to 2480 Haynes Lennon Hwy. in Cerro Gordo in response to an assault. A 38-year-old man told deputies that he went to that address to pick up a friend to take her to a store. He said when he entered the residence he was confronted with a man with a knife. The suspect cut the victim before fleeing on foot with his phone and debit card.
At 2:10 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to 2456 Haynes Lennon Hwy. in reference to an armed robbery that took place the night before. A 28-year-old woman said she heard a noise in the residence. When she went to investigate she found a man with a mask in her home. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim before taking her phone and fleeing the home.
Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to Old Northeast Road in Whiteville for a report of a stolen vehicle. The 29-year-old victim told deputies that he was at a party when he left to drive an intoxicated person home to 2478 Haynes Lennon Hwy. He said that when he pulled up to the residence, multiple cars blocked him in the driveway. He said that five men exited the vehicles and surrounded the victim’s truck. The victim said he and a passenger were forced out of the truck by gunpoint then both were hit in the head with firearms. The victim said the men left the scene with his vehicle and other items.
Just before 9 p.m. Friday, an armed robbery was reported at 15955 Old Lake Road in Riegelwood. Two men said they were in the yard of the residence when an unknown man approached them with a rifle. The suspect took the victims' personal belongings before fleeing the scene in an SUV.
