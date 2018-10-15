Columbus Co. authorities investigating multiple armed robberies on Haynes Lennon Hwy.

Shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to Old Northeast Road in Whiteville for a report of a stolen vehicle. The 29-year-old victim told deputies that he was at a party when he left to drive an intoxicated person home to 2478 Haynes Lennon Hwy. He said that when he pulled up to the residence, multiple cars blocked him in the driveway. He said that five men exited the vehicles and surrounded the victim’s truck. The victim said he and a passenger were forced out of the truck by gunpoint then both were hit in the head with firearms. The victim said the men left the scene with his vehicle and other items.