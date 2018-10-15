Boyz II Men, Neil Sedaka coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center will welcome living musical legends Boyz II Men and Neil Sedaka next year.
Four-time Grammy award-winners Boyz II Men are scheduled to perform on May 31 and Sedaka, whose career spans six decades, has a show scheduled for June 21. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. for both performances.
Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets online or, starting at 2 p.m. Friday, call the Wilson Center at 910-362-7999.
Boyz II Men have sold 64 million albums in their 25-year career and in addition to their four Grammy wins, have nine American Music awards, nine Soul Train awards and three Billboard Awards.
Sedaka, one of the first teen pop sensations in the 1950s, tours worldwide and has been a guest judge on American Idol.
