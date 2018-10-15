Bank of America 3Q profits rise 32 percent, beats forecasts

While Bank of America had to pay more for deposits in the quarter, the bank was more than able to make up for it by charging borrowers more to take out loans. The bank's net interest spread, which is the difference between how much banks pay for deposits compared to what it charges to loan money out, widened to 2.42 percent in the quarter. Consumers trying to earn interest on their savings might want to look elsewhere. Bank of America paid roughly 0.50 percent on interest-bearing deposits, up from 0.38 percent a year earlier, among the lowest of the major banks to report this quarter.