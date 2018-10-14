Sepentarium co-owner found not guilty in husband’s murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Regina Ripa, wife and co-owner of the Serpentarium, was found not guilty in the murder of her husband Larry Dean Ripa.
Ripa, who plead not guilty by reason of insanity, remains in the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office detention center.
The verdict comes 17 months to the day that the murder took place at the downtown Wilmington business.
For more details, regarding Ripa’s status, responses from the family, and the future of the Serpentarium building, stay with WECT as this story develops.
