NO. 13 UNCW BLANKS BELMONT IN RETURN HOME, 5-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Sophomore Emil Elveroth scored two goals and added an assist as No. 13 UNCW blanked Belmont, 5-0, in the Seahawks’ return to UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday evening.
UNCW, which played its first home game since Sept. 9 because of Hurricane Florence and its aftermath, upped its record to 10-2-1. Belmont, which had its winless streak extend to four games, dipped to 2-8-2 on the season.
The Seahawks exploded for three goals in a three-minute span early in the first half for a 3-0 lead. Elveroth tallied the first goal off assists from senior Shane Mecham and junior Jamil Gracia.
Just under two minutes later, UNCW upped the advantage to 2-0 when a cross by Elveroth bounced off a Belmont defender and into the goal, giving the Seahawks their second own goal of the year.
Junior Phillip Goodrum added the third goal in the 19th minute. Elveroth slipped a pass through the legs of a Belmont defender, which Goodrum knocked in from 15 yards for his eighth goal of the season.
Elveroth added his second goal of the evening in the 57th minute, taking a quick pass from senior Huntley Munn and scoring on a 12-yard shot.
Junior Tom Isola completed the scoring in the 78th minute when he tallied his second goal of the year off a rebound of a shot by senior Ben Davidson.
Redshirt senior Ryan Cretens and redshirt sophomore Kyle McGovern combined to earn the shutout in goal for the Seahawks. Cretens tallied one save in the first half before McGovern took over at the intermission.
Sophomore Nicolo Dini tallied six saves in the loss for Belmont before being replaced by sophomore Cameron Petty, who made one save in the final 13 minutes.
The Seahawks outshot Belmont by an 18-5 margin and held a 7-4 advantage in corner kicks.
Up Next: The Seahawks continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday, Oct. 16, when NC State visits UNCW Soccer Stadium for a 7 p.m. contest.
