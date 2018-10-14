Hanover Kennel Club hosts annual all-breed dog show

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It was a waggin' good time Sunday at Legion Stadium as more than 400 dogs strutted their stuff.
The Hanover Kennel club held their 117th annual AKC all breed dog show both Saturday and Sunday. More than 109 breeds took part.
Show organizers say breeders from all over the country, came to show off their pooch, some as far away as Tennessee, Florida and New York.
The best in show prize of course is what all the breeds were vying for.
“Dogs are entered for a competition not against each other but against the written standard of the breed that is put up by the by AKC, so then the judge judge tries to pick the dog in his opinion that most closely resembles the standard,” said John Boozer, Show Organizer.
The event was free of charge for the public to watch, and Saturday’s best in show was a Toy Manchester Terrier.
