Free downtown trolley updates route for October

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - After testing a pilot program in September, Wave Transit is updating it's transit schedule for the downtown trolley.
The new route will continue to service:
- Brooklyn Arts District
- Central Downtown Business District
- Castle Street Arts and Antique District
- South Front District
In a previous interview with Megan Matheny, the executive director of Wave Transit, she explained "We went into the community and devised a downtown trolley focus group to look at our services to see how we can enhance the schedule and the routes to provide a well-utilized service in the community.”
Matheny said the current free trolley operates throughout several blocks of the historic district, but it began to notice ridership was slipping.
"We have heard from the community from our outreach efforts and short-range planning efforts, that it could be more heavily utilized if we expand our service area," Matheny said.
The first day of the new schedule will be Monday October 15th.
