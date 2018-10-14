Fall conditions early, before mid-week warm up

The Atlantic Basin is relatively quiet right now! Long-lived Leslie is now a post-tropical cyclone approaching the west coast of Portugal. There is one area the National Hurricane Center is watching between Africa’s west coast and the Lesser Antilles. it’s producing a cluster of showers and storms, but it has low odds of development before conditions in the atmosphere make it harder to develop. Keep in mind Hurricane season lasts until November 30th. Please continue to check up with the First Alert Weather team through the remainder of the season.