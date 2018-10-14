Fall conditions early, before mid-week warm up

Good Sunday morning! The conclusion of our first beautiful fall weekend is here with seasonable highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s. Enjoy low humidity, with rain chances remaining nearly nonexistent thanks to a welcomed area of high pressure.
As this high moves offshore, current northeast breezes will become more east and southeasterly, allowing for warmer temperatures to creep into the fold. Gradually, we’ll see 80s again Monday through mid-week. Nighttime lows won’t be as cool; mainly in the 60s. Shower and storm chances will grow slightly to around 30% Tuesday and Wednesday as the next front skates through. Behind it, drier, fall-like weather returns to end the week. Temperatures will also take a little tumble back to the 70s post-front.
The Atlantic Basin is relatively quiet right now! Long-lived Leslie is now a post-tropical cyclone approaching the west coast of Portugal. There is one area the National Hurricane Center is watching between Africa’s west coast and the Lesser Antilles. it’s producing a cluster of showers and storms, but it has low odds of development before conditions in the atmosphere make it harder to develop. Keep in mind Hurricane season lasts until November 30th. Please continue to check up with the First Alert Weather team through the remainder of the season.
Enjoy your Sunday!
- Gabe