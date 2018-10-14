Banks continue to collapse in Rocky Point neighborhood, threatening homes

ROCKY POINT, NC (WECT) - Inch by inch, some homes near Rocky Point in Pender County are getting closer to the Cape Fear River river by the minute.
“After the river reached its peak, 20 feet of banks actually collapsed and it went straight down along with 150 year old oak trees in the water,” said Jim Whitehurst a resident of Swann Plantation.
Whitehurst who lives on Goose Neck Road, has contacted FEMA, CAMA and the Army Corps of Engineers, but no one has an answer, or has not returned his call on how he and other neighbors can get help.
“This is an emergency situation, and its frustrating, because we are contacting government officials, but no one is doing anything about it,” explained Whitehurst.
Whitehurst is afraid for himself and his neighbors in another rain event -- more of his yard could go, and perhaps eventually his home.
“Every day during the night, I get up at night with a flashlight to make sure it has not come closer to the house,” said Whitehurst. To sit here and watch it continue with no help is the most frustrating part."
Whitehurst says it will need to be repaired via barge from the river. He has had some estimates come in to repair his home and others, topping out at well over a million dollars.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.