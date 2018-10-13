Yard sales October 13

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Palm Grove Community (Ogden)
Lido Drive and Palm Grove Drive. Market Street to Lendire Drive to Beacon Drive to Lido Drive or Market Street to Torchwood Blvd to Beacon Drive to Lido Drive
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Coral Ridge Community, Wilmington
868 Bonaire Road off Carolina Beach Road on the right heading towards Carolina Beach.
We have 30+ homes participating so please make sure you go thru the entire neighborhood cottage homes in the front & back, homes on pilings in the back. (Four streets thru out the neighborhood) Multiple families are participating, items differ from each house hold.
Expect some great items clothing, household, holiday items, kids stuff, etc the list goes on). furniture, various kid items, tons of house hold items, accessories, hand bags.
Please note the following - NO parking in the numbered spots as they are assigned to home owners, & please do NOT block driveways thru out the neighborhood.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. 6509 Zephyr Court, Wilmington
Single trundle, dining and kitchen table, large entertainment wall unit, recliner, love seat and chair, yard tools, small plastic greenhouse and pots, extension cords, children’s games, VHS and DVDs, and more
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. 902 Rolling Hills Cove, Wilmington
Moving Sale! Tools, Furniture, Household Items, Holiday Decor, Picture Frames, Kitchen Items, Coolers, some Toys,Books & Clothes and much more! All must go! Rain or shine.
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington (INDOOR SALE)
Beautiful like new sofa, solid wood cocktail table, large solid wood storage armoire, chest of drawers w/mirror, asst. household items, MANY Christian books, DVD player
Brunswick County
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
617 Oyster Bay Drive, Sunset Beach
Estate tool sale. Contents of craftsman/handyman work shop. Table saws, floor model drill press, planers, air compressors, routers, saws, drills, sanders, hand tools and much more.
8 a.m - 2 p.m.
557 Lathrop Court NW, Calabash (Brunswick Plantation)
Collectibles, Toys, Purses, New Shoes and dress shirts – in packages, art work, antiques, tools, New Comforters, Amtrak collectibles, walker, bathroom accessories, towels, and housewares
Pender County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
1534 U.S. Highway 117 South, Burgaw
Moving sale, inside and out . Everything must go!
