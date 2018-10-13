Wilmington logistics company among fastest growing in the country

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One of the fastest growing companies in the country is located right here in Wilmington.
On the outside, MegaCorp Logistics office building on Wrightsville Avenue looks like a pretty standard office building — presumably an array of plush offices inside. However, step inside and the view tells a different story.
“What we do is we help companies manage their freight and then the other side is we help trucking companies find freight,” explained MegaCorp Logistics owner Ryan Legg.
MegaCorp is a third party logistic company which links trucks to companies with large delivery orders and it recently made the Inc. 5000 which lists the fastest-growing private companies in the nation.
“For example, down the road there’s a company called house of raeford and they’re a poultry processor so they’ll call us for orders for the week and then we place trucking companies on those orders,” Legg said.
Most of the clients are big companies like Walmart or Chobani Greek Yogurt. The folks on the phone? The harvesters — the ones planting the seeds for more growth--the sales people drawing in new business that’s turned MegaCorp into one of the fastest growing companies in America.
Last year the company made about $180 million. This year the company will almost double that.
“In the past five years, we’ve probably gone from a $100 million in revenue and this year we should exceed $300 million,” Legg said. He planted the first seed here in 2009 but his start blossomed years before from a bar.
“I didn’t do very well in college and I ended up bartending and a freight broker walked into my bar back in 1989," he explained. "I ended up working for him for a little company here in town. Did that for about a year—got a job offer in Cincinnati for a pretty large produce company handling all of their transportation for the produce inbound to their big warehouse. "
Legg decided he could do that on his own, so he and a partner started a small business in 1997. Less than ten years later, his partner bought him out in 2006.
After waiting out a three year non-compete agreement, he and his wife Denise and their two boys moved to Wilmington to start a new business.
“The day my non-compete was up, I started MegaCorp,” Legg said.
Legg is now combining offices on Wrightsville Avenue and one at Wrightsville Beach and moving into this building across from Mayfaire. It’s a 46,000-square-foot building that will include a restaurant for the staff.
“This will be a nice, healthy option for them. We’ll have a nice workout facility...even a barber shop."
A barber shop? But why a barber shop?
"Because I hate having to go somewhere to get my haircut,” Legg joked. If he sounds high maintenance, he’s really not. His focus is more on others, like his employees.
“I have 250 employees, so I have 250 families I’m responsible for,” he said. Translation — they’re paid well. “Most of the sales people make six figures or more,” Legg added.
He’s also a big donor, giving to over 50 charities, including locally First Tee, the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, and the Red Cross.
“Why would you not? If you have the means and so many people need it...so we have the means and it would be sinful not,” Legg said.
Legg loves golf and even on the course, he’s mixing business with pleasure. MegaCorp’s now the sponsor for Wells Fargo Champion, Brian Harman.
It’s a good life — a good business, a growing one. Legg says he’s really not setting any goals, he’s just enjoying the ride.
“I really don’t have a goal. I’m having a ton of fun, I’ve got great employees. It’s good.”
