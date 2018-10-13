Turner homers as Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2

Chacin had his worst start of the season at Los Angeles on Aug. 2, allowing nine runs, eight earned, and five hits in 4 1/3 innings in a 21-5 loss. The veteran right-hander is 5-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 12 career starts at Dodger Stadium. Buehler is making his second career start against Milwaukee. The rookie right-hander tossed seven innings of five-hit ball in a 1-0 loss to the visiting Brewers on July 31.