National pageant winners help with local Florence recovery efforts

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - National beauty pageant winners are in Southeastern North Carolina helping with Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
The pageant queens, which include Ms. America (Nicole Cook), are working with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, turning their church into a disaster relief center.
Alongside Ms. Utah (Robin Wiggins Towel) and Ms. North Carolina (Nichelle Sublett), the group has been heading to local areas to help clear properties, muck houses, and move tree debris.
Their trip Saturday took them to the house of a disabled veteran whose wife had just undergone medical surgery. Neither were able to move tree debris from their house
“We wanted to make a difference" said Towel. "The thing that we feel like we could do the most is to make people aware of what the citizens are still facing here. People still need help.”
The group planned on visiting multiple locations in the Castle Hayne/Wilmington areas today and plan on staying through Monday.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.