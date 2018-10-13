Hoggard high school welcomes back first graduating class

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hoggard High School welcomed back its first ever graduating class for their 50 year reunion. The inaugural graduating class had about 135 students.
The former students toured the high school while reminiscing about their glory days, some of which haven’t been back to the area since graduation.
“We got together last night and we came this morning and were having a great time" said former student, Dru Farrar. "It’s so good to see everybody, some people have not been back for 50 years.”
The group plan to go to Surf Club in Wrightsville Beach tonight, where they will conduct a silent auction with all proceeds going to the families of Hoggard and New Hanover High Schools that were impacted from Hurricane Florence.
