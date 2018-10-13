First “Fall-feeling” weekend features low rain chances

Good Saturday morning! This weekend hold significance to many, as the first “real” fall weekend in southeastern North Carolina. Along with seasonable temperatures and low humidity, rain chances should be virtually non-existent, making for an excellent recipe to do as much as possible outdoors.
Highs this weekend should crest in the seasonable middle and upper 70s and the chilly middle 50s and 60s at night amid northerly breezes. Mainly clear and sun-filled skies will add an exclamation of slim-to-none rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday.
By next week, the tune changes slightly, with a return to some brief and summery 80s with shower and storm chances growing to around 30% by mid-week with our next wet weather maker. By the work week’s close, temperatures return to the 70s should settle back to the seasonable 70s and lower rain chances.
Enjoy your weekend!
- Gabe
