Families give back while Pender County schools still not open after Hurricane Florence

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Families are trying to make the most of time off from school after Hurricane Florence. In Pender County, kids have been out of class more more than a month with the hope of opening back up between October 18 and 22.
A crew of 250 people with a private company worked Thursday and Friday to remediate at least four of the schools in Pender County, according to Rochelle Whiteside, a Pender County School board member.
Meanwhile on Friday, parents and children with Operation Military Kids Club gathered at Hampstead Kiwanis Park for a cookout as their latest community event.
Stacie Holmes helped organize the group, which includes her two daughters. Since they've been out of school, kids in the organization have given back by stuffing more than 100 giveaway bags with hygiene products for people in need.
"I believe that they are learning more than they would in the classroom, but it's not the same material that they're going to be tested on," said Homes. "But they are tools that are going to help them in their life, as they know how to see needs and help people, which is more than knowing how to figure out a problem just on a worksheet."
Kids like Grace Holmes, a seventh grader, and Logan Carano, a fifth grader, have helped to give back after Hurricane Florence with time off from school.
"We're raking up leaves along with pine straw that's fallen. And then someone had an entire tree, so my dad cut that up with his chainsaw and we put in front of their yard," said Carano.
Pender County Schools spokesperson Miranda Ferguson could not be reached on Friday afternoon for an update on the school remediation process.
