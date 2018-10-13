Cool and comfortable fall-like weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday y’all! A beautiful fall weekend continues to unfold with seasonable highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Enjoy low humidity and rain chances remaining nonexistent thanks to a welcomed area of high pressure system. As this high moves offshore Sunday, current northeast breezes will become more east and southeasterly.
Afternoon highs will mainly be in the 70s for your Sunday and gradually inch back to the 80s early next week. Nighttime lows will be in the cool 50s tonight and then back to the 60s Sunday night.
Looking ahead to next week, shower and storm chances will grow slightly to around 30% Tuesday and Wednesday as the next front skates through then drier weather returns to end the week. Temperatures will also take a little tumble back to the 70s post-front.
The Atlantic Basin is pretty quiet right now! The only named tropical system is Hurricane Leslie which is far away from the Carolinas in the open Atlantic racing northeast.
